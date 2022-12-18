The notes from parents arrived 30 years apart, but the message was the same: families struggling with rising prices and difficult economic conditions in need of help to provide holiday gifts for their children.

In 1951, the third year of what is now known as the Press Herald Toy Fund, fund chairman Matthew Barron didn’t mince words when he described the struggle families were facing dealing with high costs of food, clothing, rent and fuel.

How to help To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. The names of donors who don’t wish to remain anonymous will be printed daily throughout the holiday season in the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Lewiston Sun Journal and Brunswick Times Record.

“Some (families) are temporarily employed or in seasonal jobs,” he wrote. “Thus, when the Christmas season arrives, it is these children who are liable to suffer; to feel the hurt and disillusionment of a barren Christmas.”

Three decades later, the Toy Fund opened its 1981 fundraising drive in the face of record inflation and widespread financial insecurity that resulted in many families sending in early requests for toys. One mother told the fund that she just wanted to give her two children a merry Christmas.

“They are good children, but it doesn’t look as though I can give them any kind of Christmas this year,” she said. “(It’s) all I can to do keep food on the table and clothes on their backs.”

Many of the letters this year bear the same message. Families served by the Toy Fund are struggling to stretch their money as the cost of food, fuel and housing rise at rates not seen in 30 years. More families are grappling with homelessness and uncertainty about how to take care of basic needs.

One single mother said in a letter this year that she was grateful the 73-year-old Toy Fund is still here to help her give her three sons a few gifts for Christmas.

“I have been laid off due to COVID so I am collecting unemployment,” she write. “But almost every dollar that I have goes to our household bills.”

Thanks to the generosity of readers, the Toy Fund has been there for families in need year after year.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

In support of my Dad, Carl Akin, who puts in hours to support & care for the kids! Stacy Akin Fawell $50

In memory of Joe & Judy Bromely, who loved Christmas & family $25

Merry Christmas from Carl & Rachel Akin $25

In memory of Ken Cleaves & Lane Fraser, both loved Christmas. Ethel Carmolli $50

Anonymous $35

In memory of George Grise, who loved Christmas and little children $25

Emily, Tommy, Gracie, Addie, Harper, Jordan, Charlotte, Mona, Fiona & Lacy $100

In loving memory of our parents, William & Martha Horr, and Miles & Roberta Thompson $50

In memory of Chas Towle Jr. $500

Jim & Liz Maier $50

Anonymous $100

In memory of our departed loved ones. MP & CP $100

In memory of Carleton A. Lewis Sr., Carleton A. Lewis Jr., Kevin Lewis, Nicholas Lewis, Gilda Lewis, Kelly Lewis $50

Benjamin Soule $50

Tom & Sandra Ingram $100

In memory of Henk Pols $300

In memory of Francis and Dorothy Donahue, from Eleanor $40

Bob & Kathleen Dorko $50

Virginia & Richard Culgin $40

Jonathan & Susan Young $100

In memory of our son Patrick Peaslee, from Tim & Cheryl Peaslee $50

Joan Kelly $25

Kenneth & Nancy Gordon $200

Anonymous $100

In loving memory of Babe, Podge and Mary $100

Darryl Arsenault $25

Eileen & James Ferland $500

Chip Flanagan $100

Anonymous $250

Thank you for all you do for children at Christmas! Women’s Riverside Golf Association $1,530

Ron Houle $50

Charles Staples $250

In memory of our parents – Anna & Domenico Floridino, and Philis & Anthony Peverada Sr. Love, Tony & Angie Peverada $100

In memory of Henry & Jeanette Gagnon $100

Anonymous $100

Jean Lloyd-Rees $100

Merry Christmas! Sharon & Patrick Lee $100

In honor of our 4 “grands” – Iona, Eloise, Wren, and Lily $100

In memory of Ralph Jr., and Janet I. King $50

Merry Christmas! Mark, Margaret and Alannah Barasso $50

Merry Christmas! $200

In memory of Gary Agger $100

In memory of Woody Bigelow and Sean M. Casey, from John, Deb, Connor and Jess Casey $200

In memory of Peter Moore of Rosemont $100

In loving memory of our son, Ted. $200

In memory of my mom, Carol Witham, from Paula Costin $50

In memory of my Mom, from Elena Schmidt $300

In memory of grandparents Marry Harriet & Joseph Crozier, from Kathy Crosson & Lynn Walter Bailets $150

In memory of Priscilla Montgomery $125

Molly & Finn Snow $100

Aidan & Reid Sylvester $100

In loving memory of Ron, Maurice & Vera $100

In memory of Tommy, who loved toys, both for sharing and playing $50

In loving memory of Althea Noyes $100

Hugh & Mary Smith $100

In loving memory of David Morrison, from Jo Ann Ray $50

Merry Christmas! Stephen, Shannon, Max and Jack $100

Anonymous $250

Merry Christmas! $150

In memory of Greg Foley $100

Donald E. Starr & Serena Wakelin-Starr $250

Merry Christmas fellow Mainers! Cooper Sherman $30

Anonymous $100

Merry Christmas! Gina Tupper Goulet $20

In loving memory of Matthew Stone $50

Merry Christmas, Sawyer! $50

Merry Christmas in loving memory of Don & Fran Hale $100

Ruth & Hank Foundation $200

Anonymous $30

Ruth & John Olson $100

Merry Christmas to all! $500

Happy Holidays! J & JJ $25

The Konstantino Family $200

Merry Christmas! The Giles Family $200

Anonymous $20

TOTAL TO DATE: $148,360.49

