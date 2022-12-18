The notes from parents arrived 30 years apart, but the message was the same: families struggling with rising prices and difficult economic conditions in need of help to provide holiday gifts for their children.
In 1951, the third year of what is now known as the Press Herald Toy Fund, fund chairman Matthew Barron didn’t mince words when he described the struggle families were facing dealing with high costs of food, clothing, rent and fuel.
“Some (families) are temporarily employed or in seasonal jobs,” he wrote. “Thus, when the Christmas season arrives, it is these children who are liable to suffer; to feel the hurt and disillusionment of a barren Christmas.”
Three decades later, the Toy Fund opened its 1981 fundraising drive in the face of record inflation and widespread financial insecurity that resulted in many families sending in early requests for toys. One mother told the fund that she just wanted to give her two children a merry Christmas.
“They are good children, but it doesn’t look as though I can give them any kind of Christmas this year,” she said. “(It’s) all I can to do keep food on the table and clothes on their backs.”
Many of the letters this year bear the same message. Families served by the Toy Fund are struggling to stretch their money as the cost of food, fuel and housing rise at rates not seen in 30 years. More families are grappling with homelessness and uncertainty about how to take care of basic needs.
One single mother said in a letter this year that she was grateful the 73-year-old Toy Fund is still here to help her give her three sons a few gifts for Christmas.
“I have been laid off due to COVID so I am collecting unemployment,” she write. “But almost every dollar that I have goes to our household bills.”
Thanks to the generosity of readers, the Toy Fund has been there for families in need year after year.
