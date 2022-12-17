Doris Cook was always eager to be of service. To her friends, her neighbors, her church, her community and to thousands of children she never met.

And she was a hard worker. Cook, who lived in South Portland, had a newspaper route for decades, at one time delivering the Portland Press Herald in the early mornings and the Evening Express in the afternoons.

How to help To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. The names of donors who don’t wish to remain anonymous will be printed daily throughout the holiday season in the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Lewiston Sun Journal and Brunswick Times Record.

She also had long career as a volunteer for a variety of community programs, sometimes working alongside her husband, Edward.

“We volunteered together. We did Meals on Wheels,” he said.

Doris Cook also was a faithful helper at the Preble Street Soup Kitchen in Portland. For many years, she was part of the team from Holy Cross Church in South Portland. Each month, Cook would be the kind woman serving coffee to hundreds of people who came to the soup kitchen for company and a warm meal.

“She was very faithful. She never missed it,” Edward Cook said.

Advertisement

Doris and Edward also were loyal volunteers with the Press Herald Toy Fund, packing toys that would be distributed to thousands of children each holiday season.

“We did it every year together,” Edward Cook said. “We did it quite a few years.”

Doris Cook died in September at the age of 87. She and Edward had been married 68 years.

“Doris was a loving and steadfast friend to countless people,” her obituary said. “When she could no longer physically be of service to those in her wide circle, she cheered and supported them with thoughtful cards and phone calls. No accomplishment was too small for her to celebrate.”

Now she is inspiring donations in her memory to the Toy Fund. And there’s no doubt she would be happy to help.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Merry Christmas from Ann and Greg $100

Anonymous $200

Merry Christmas! Heather and Page Thompson $100

In loving memory of my first grandchild $250

Anonymous $50

Merry Christmas and to a bright New Year. Rick and Janet Wolf $50

Merry Christmas! Nancy and Tim $50

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to All! Derek Berg $300

In memory of Joan & Richard Brooks $200

Dan & Ellen Richards $100

Richard & Sandy Magnacca $50

Merry Christmas from Tom & Judy Sides $300

Becky Vose & Steve Schreckinger $200

In Loving Memory of Roger Clement Sr., From Allie, Sarah and Camille Clement $100

In Gratitude. From Angela and Vincent Faherty $100

Anonymous $25

Keep spreading the Holiday Joy PPH. We honor and remember all those angels who have earned their wings. Merry Christmas. Phillips Family $100

In memory of Alvin Temm $100

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $50

In loving memory of our parents Robert & Elizabeth Sawtelle, and Daniel & Camilla Bellino, Merry Christmas! Dave & Cathy Sawtelle $100

In loving memory of Rev. & Mrs. Robert Haldane Sr., and our beloved Bentley. Merry Christmas! Dave & Cathy $100

In memory of Robert R. Smith $100

Greg and Debbie Tait $50

Danny and Zephyr $20

Jeremy & Kara Law $100

To make wonderful Christmas memories! Steve and Jane Martin $400

Lily & Caleb Canavo $50

Joy & Samson Beach $50

In loving memory of Norm Deschambeault Bev and Family $100

Heather Dolstra $50

Anonymous $50

For Grampa, who loved children and Christmas, from his three boys $30

Love having the books included. For my mom $20

In memory of Paul M. Your spirit lives on! $50

In memory of Charlie (Buddy) and Judy McSwigin from the Harris-Gips Family $150

In memory of Papa & Uncle E., Love Emily $20

Anonymous $100

Fondly remembering the Noyes St. YMCA Daycare – The Super Girls $200

Anonymous $100

In memory of our parents, Phil & Henty LaRou, who brought Christmas joy to everyone! From Laurie, Cindy, Dick, Dan & George $500

Mary Beth Gray $50

Merry Christmas! The Stowell Family $200

In memory of Bob Ellis, from Bud Ellis $30

In memory of my brother Guy, who loved the holidays. From Cam $50

From the ZOOTZ community $100

For all our Gifts, L & T $200

Anonymous $100

Dick & Mary Marsh $100

In memory of our parents, The Fryes $75

Betsy & Craig Lane $50

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $200

TOTAL TO DATE: $138,122.49

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: