Doris Cook was always eager to be of service. To her friends, her neighbors, her church, her community and to thousands of children she never met.
And she was a hard worker. Cook, who lived in South Portland, had a newspaper route for decades, at one time delivering the Portland Press Herald in the early mornings and the Evening Express in the afternoons.
She also had long career as a volunteer for a variety of community programs, sometimes working alongside her husband, Edward.
“We volunteered together. We did Meals on Wheels,” he said.
Doris Cook also was a faithful helper at the Preble Street Soup Kitchen in Portland. For many years, she was part of the team from Holy Cross Church in South Portland. Each month, Cook would be the kind woman serving coffee to hundreds of people who came to the soup kitchen for company and a warm meal.
“She was very faithful. She never missed it,” Edward Cook said.
Doris and Edward also were loyal volunteers with the Press Herald Toy Fund, packing toys that would be distributed to thousands of children each holiday season.
“We did it every year together,” Edward Cook said. “We did it quite a few years.”
Doris Cook died in September at the age of 87. She and Edward had been married 68 years.
“Doris was a loving and steadfast friend to countless people,” her obituary said. “When she could no longer physically be of service to those in her wide circle, she cheered and supported them with thoughtful cards and phone calls. No accomplishment was too small for her to celebrate.”
Now she is inspiring donations in her memory to the Toy Fund. And there’s no doubt she would be happy to help.
TODAY’S DONATIONS:
Merry Christmas from Ann and Greg $100
Anonymous $200
Merry Christmas! Heather and Page Thompson $100
In loving memory of my first grandchild $250
Anonymous $50
Merry Christmas and to a bright New Year. Rick and Janet Wolf $50
Merry Christmas! Nancy and Tim $50
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to All! Derek Berg $300
In memory of Joan & Richard Brooks $200
Dan & Ellen Richards $100
Richard & Sandy Magnacca $50
Merry Christmas from Tom & Judy Sides $300
Becky Vose & Steve Schreckinger $200
In Loving Memory of Roger Clement Sr., From Allie, Sarah and Camille Clement $100
In Gratitude. From Angela and Vincent Faherty $100
Anonymous $25
Keep spreading the Holiday Joy PPH. We honor and remember all those angels who have earned their wings. Merry Christmas. Phillips Family $100
In memory of Alvin Temm $100
Anonymous $50
Anonymous $50
In loving memory of our parents Robert & Elizabeth Sawtelle, and Daniel & Camilla Bellino, Merry Christmas! Dave & Cathy Sawtelle $100
In loving memory of Rev. & Mrs. Robert Haldane Sr., and our beloved Bentley. Merry Christmas! Dave & Cathy $100
In memory of Robert R. Smith $100
Greg and Debbie Tait $50
Danny and Zephyr $20
Jeremy & Kara Law $100
To make wonderful Christmas memories! Steve and Jane Martin $400
Lily & Caleb Canavo $50
Joy & Samson Beach $50
In loving memory of Norm Deschambeault Bev and Family $100
Heather Dolstra $50
Anonymous $50
For Grampa, who loved children and Christmas, from his three boys $30
Love having the books included. For my mom $20
In memory of Paul M. Your spirit lives on! $50
In memory of Charlie (Buddy) and Judy McSwigin from the Harris-Gips Family $150
In memory of Papa & Uncle E., Love Emily $20
Anonymous $100
Fondly remembering the Noyes St. YMCA Daycare – The Super Girls $200
Anonymous $100
In memory of our parents, Phil & Henty LaRou, who brought Christmas joy to everyone! From Laurie, Cindy, Dick, Dan & George $500
Mary Beth Gray $50
Merry Christmas! The Stowell Family $200
In memory of Bob Ellis, from Bud Ellis $30
In memory of my brother Guy, who loved the holidays. From Cam $50
From the ZOOTZ community $100
For all our Gifts, L & T $200
Anonymous $100
Dick & Mary Marsh $100
In memory of our parents, The Fryes $75
Betsy & Craig Lane $50
Anonymous $50
Anonymous $200
TOTAL TO DATE: $138,122.49
