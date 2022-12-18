RALEIGH, N.C. – John H. (Hubbard) Linscott, of Raleigh N.C., formerly of Wake Forest N.C., Portland and Annandale Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He was 93.

Born in Boston, Mass. on Jan. 10, 1929, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Eloise (Hubbard) Linscott.

John, raised in Needham, Mass., was a true renaissance man blessed with amazing musical and writing talent resulting in published work as a song writer and playwright. Music filled his house at an early age thanks to his mother, Eloise, known for her published work, “Folk Songs of Old New England”. While John was accomplished in many professions, his passion was music, where he continued to explore, create and write throughout his life.

John attended Colby College and the New England Conservatory before serving in the Navy. He had a successful insurance agency for many years and later taught English, music and coached track, mentoring students in Maine and Virginia. John also worked at Safelite Glass where he achieved the coveted “Wall of Fame” award for sales excellence.

As an avid jazz musician, John played clarinet, piano and saxophone. While living in Virginia, he was a member of various big bands where he wrote and arranged music and entertained at several inaugural balls. In Portland, John formed The Jazz Masters, which drew fans and young aspiring musicians who wanted to learn jazz from the generation that perfected the craft. After decades of performing and writing original scores and lyrics, he produced a CD with his daughter, Anne, singing his originals titled, “Manhattan Lady” which later became the genesis for his original play “Love & Lobsters” produced and performed in 2015 by the Freeport Players, in Freeport.

John loved to climb mountains and to run competitively. He ran 19 Boston Marathons, was an active member of the BAA (Boston Athletic Association) and developed a friendship with Katherine Switzer, the first female to run Boston in 1967. It was quite controversial at that time and John’s parody of the event titled “The Night Before Boston” initially published in the Boston Globe, was later published in Katherine’s book, “Marathon Runner” (2007) where John’s reading became part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the historic run.

John was a devoted husband and is survived by his wife, Judy, of 40 years, whom he met while teaching in Maine. He was the former husband of Ardes L. Burnes, and was a loving father to their children, Anne L. Czerkawski and her husband Charles of Cohasset, Mass. and Charles “Chip” Linscott and his wife Diane of Pembroke, Mass. He was a fun and loving grandfather, “Grandpa Sport” to four grandchildren, John Linscott, Heather Julius of Port Charlotte, Fla., Charles Czerkawski, of Chicago, Ill., and Daniel of Cohasset, Mass.; and a great-grandfather of three. John is survived by extended family and many friends.

He will be remembered for his kindness, sense of adventure, quick wit and ability to create a parody, song or poem off the cuff with ease making every gathering fun and entertaining.

John’s memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

Memorial contributions in John’s name may be sent to the

Freeport Community Players \

P.O. Box 483

Freeport, ME 04032.

