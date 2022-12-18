Across the Midcoast, the Restorative Justice Project is building a community-led justice hub in each county lead by local residents and is seeking volunteers. The project’s vision is to collectively construct a new model for supporting each other, forging and strengthening community bonds, and responding to harms perpetuated in local neighborhoods and communities, the organization stated in a prepared release.

Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.

There are many ways to help the Restorative Justice Project: mentor a young person striving to repair harm; facilitate a community building circle or harm repair process; serve as a community representative or speak to the impact of harm that you experienced as a surrogate for a person harmed in a restorative justice process; join a committee on advocacy and policy projects; or participate in an Open Table process to welcome someone returning to community post-incarceration.

Those interested in volunteering should sign up for the January training series, all of which will be through Zoom.

To register or for more information, visit rjpmidcoast.org, call the main office at 338-2742 or contact a nearby Community Justice Hub manager: Waldo County, [email protected]; Knox County, [email protected], Lincoln County, [email protected]; Sagadahoc County, [email protected]

