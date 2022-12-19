A Falmouth man who spent 25 years in prison for cocaine trafficking is now facing fentanyl trafficking charges.

Dale Hunnewell, 61, has been charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl after nearly two pounds of the drug were seized during the investigation and arrest, state police said in a statement Monday.

Police said Hunnewell was distributing the drug on a large scale throughout the greater Portland area. During the investigation, undercover agents purchased fentanyl from Hunnewell, said Commander Scott Pelletier of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Portland police arrested Hunnewall during a traffic stop Thursday and seized 103 grams of fentanyl. Police brought Hunnewell to the Cumberland County Jail, where bail was set at $50,000 cash.

A subsequent search warrant of Hunnewell’s home on Gray Road in Falmouth found an additional 303 grams of fentanyl, 59 grams of methamphetamine, 57 grams of cocaine, 120 assorted prescription pills and $3,550 in suspected drug proceeds, Pelletier said.

The approximate street value of the seized drugs is $90,000.

In 1989, Hunnewell was sentenced to and served 25 years in federal prison for cocaine trafficking, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

