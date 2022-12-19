FALMOUTH — The Marshwood girls’ basketball team wasn’t highly-touted entering the season, but the Hawks came north Monday evening and suggested that they’re going to be a factor in Class A South.

The Hawks beat one of the preseason favorites in impressive fashion.

Marshwood built an 11-point lead in the first half, never trailed and forced 22 Falmouth turnovers en route to a 35-26 win.

Sarah Theriault had 10 points and Danielle Aceto added eight to pace a balanced attack as the Hawks improved to 2-1 on the year.

“We feel like we’re the underdogs and we feel like we can win,” said Aceto, a senior captain who also had 10 rebounds. “(Other teams) underestimate us, then we come out and we kill it.”

Shelby Anderson drained a quick 3-pointer to put the Hawks on top to stay and Marshwood then got five points from reserve Jadyn Eastman to lead, 15-6, after one quarter.

Falmouth (2-1) was still down by nine with under three minutes to go in the first half, after a Theriault basket, but closed strong as senior captain Anna Turgeon scored five consecutive points to cut the deficit to 19-16.

But just as they did to start the game, the Hawks started the second half fast. A 3-pointer from Savannah Nashwinter and a layup from Theriault gave Marshwood a seven-point advantage, 26-19, heading to the fourth.

There, Theriault made a layup after a steal, Aceto twice scored on putbacks, Anderson broke away for a layup and the Hawks’ defense was even more impressive, forcing nine turnovers to prevent the Navigators from ever getting any closer than six and slamming the door on the victory.

“We just have a will to win,” said Aceto. “We have a drive to do well and succeed this season.”

“I’m very encouraged,” said Marshwood Coach Angie Littefield. “When we execute, we’re tough to beat. We wanted to shut them down defensively and get back and limit their offense and we did that tonight. Hitting some shots early in the game let (the girls) know they can compete with a team as good as Falmouth.”

Anderson and Eastman both added five points for the Hawks.

Falmouth got a game-high 12 points from Turgeon, who also had six rebounds and three steals. Maddy Christman added six points, 15 rebounds and four blocks, but the Navigators made only six field goals all game and suffered their first loss.

“When you shoot 6 for 40 from the field, it’s hard to win games,” said Falmouth Coach Dawn Armandi. “We had ample opportunities, but we couldn’t finish. We just didn’t come out with the fire to match their intensity. I want to believe it was just a bad shooting night and we’ll turn it around. It’s early in the season and the message to the girls is that it doesn’t matter what we do now, but what we do in February.”

