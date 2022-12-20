BIDDEFORD

St. James Students hold drive for asylum seekers

Students at St. James School students gathered hats, mittens, coats, snow pants and other winter items to donate to asylum seekers staying in Saco.

“Deacon Frank Daggett reached out to me from Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry program,” said Nancy Naimey, principal at St. James. “Instead of our normal hats and mittens on the fenceposts service project, this year we focused on these families who have no winter items. The collection of items kept growing and growing.”

The next priority will be obtaining winter boots.

“Because they depend on public transportation, they need to do a lot of walking so proper sizes are important,” said Deacon Frank. “Right now, Parish Social Ministry is seeking partners to help us meet this need for preschoolers and parents.”

To donate, call Deacon Frank at 560-7822 or [email protected]=

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Adult education program seeks teacher

Old Orchard Beach/Saco Adult Education is seeking a full time alternative and adult education teacher.

The ideal hire would promote the educational development of students; work cooperatively with staff, teachers, students, parents and others; and encourage student aspirations and self-esteem that fosters self-discipline, respect for others and citizenship.

To link to more details or to apply, go to https://www.applitrack.com/rsu23/OnlineApp/JobPostings/View.asp.

SCARBOROUGH

Town & Country provides funds for 20,000 meals

Town & Country Federal Credit Union has made $5,500 in contributions to seven hunger-related organizations in Cumberland and York counties. It will provide nearly 20,000 meals to children and families over the holidays.

The funds were distributed to the following: The Locker Project, which provides meals to children and families in 40 preschools, schools and neighborhood sites in Cumberland County; the Biddeford Food Pantry; the Saco Food Pantry; the South Portland Food Pantry; the Scarborough Food Pantry; and to the Preble Street Food Pantry and the Wayside Food Program, both of Portland.

To contribute a tax-deductible contribution, go to campaignforendinghunger.org/tcfcu. To learn more, visit tcfcu.com.

WISCASSET

Chenwonki offering two $15,000 environmental scholarships

The Chewonki Foundation is offering two $15,000 “Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarships,” to support Maine students for Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki for the 2023-24 season, fall or spring of their junior year in high school.

The ideal candidate is a student in the top 20 percent of their class, who has the support of a school or community leader, has a demonstrated appreciation for the natural world, and can envision creating positive change in their home community. The application deadline is Feb. 15, 2023.

Additional details at mainecoastsemester.org/admissions/scholarship.

