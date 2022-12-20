STANDISH – Sandra “Toot-toot” Dillard, 62, kicked off Dec. 10, 2022, suddenly and rudely,and is survived by her sarcastic son, Kevin, adopted daughter, Karie; adopted Mother, Jewel; sister, Melanie, brothers Sammy and Johnny; mother, Barbara; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She came screaming into the world Feb. 22, 1960, the daughter of Barbara and Thomas?. She witnessed the JFK assassination in Dallas, Texas, school desegregation in the south, survived the ’80s somehow, drove fast, worked hard, partied harder, and planned to die young and leave a pretty corpse, but failed.

Having her reckless life come crashing to a halt when she got the news she was pregnant. From that moment on she devoted her whole life to that problem child, her paying for her raising (she would say). She gave everything, her health, her family, her wealth, her sanity, all, to give her child but one chance to succeed. Here was a woman who would die in an instant to give her son a chance at one more breath.

Please raise a toast today to a firecracker and legend, Sandra “the Mom” Dillard.

