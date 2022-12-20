PORTLAND – Steven Brown, 66, died on Dec. 11, 2022.

Steven was born in Portland on Jan. 25, 1956 the son the late Russell P. and Emily Mae Brown. He grew up in Portland, graduated Portland High School, class of 1974. He started working at his internship at the age of 16 at the Wigon Office Supply store on Free Street. He continued to work there for 50 years and grew to be very close friends with the owner, Sally Wigon.

He enjoyed walking and going to the park on High Street every weekend, going out to eat, or bowling at the Big 20. If he was at home, you could have found him watching the Dallas Cowboys. He had a routine that he enjoyed and he made friends everywhere he went, including Gio, who organizes the events at Congress Square Park. One of his fond memories was when he took the train and traveled to Disney World with one of his best friends, Michael Hamilton.

Steven’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Joan Moran, one of Steven’s caretakers, who cared for him for years. He had a great team that took care of him for many years including Sally, Mary, Carol, Donna, Mike, Faith and Maureen.

Steven was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Brown.

He is survived by his siblings, Michael Brown of Portland, Karen Byrum and husband Clayton of Mechanic Falls, Charlie Brown of Portland, Mary Butts and husband Everett of Florida, Carol Boisse and husband Roland of Buxton, Virginia Burke South Portland, William Russell Brown of Poland, Susan Soleski husband Charles Windham, Jon Brown Warren; sister-in-law, Diane Brown; many nieces, nephews, and many other close friends.

A celebration of Steven’s life will be announced in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, Portland. To view Steven’s memorial page, or to write an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

