A Stockton Springs woman was sentenced to 47 years in state prison Monday for the murder of her 3-year-old son.

Jessica Trefethen, 36, was arrested on June 23, 2021, three days after she brought a lifeless Maddox Williams to Waldo County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A medical examiner testified that Maddox had died because of severe internal injuries and was a victim of battered child syndrome.

Trefethen was found guilty of depraved indifference murder on Oct. 18 after a two-week trial. Her conviction carried a possible sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

Related Jury finds Stockton Springs mother guilty of murdering son

“I am broken,” Victoria Vose, Maddox’s paternal grandmother, told the court Monday before Trefethen’s sentence was announced. “My family is broken.”

Maddox’s father’s family asked Superior Justice Robert Murray Monday to sentence Trefethen to life in prison.

Advertisement

Assistant Attorney General John Risler asked Murray to consider Trefethen’s criminal history — several misdemeanor convictions, one felony conviction and five county jail sentences — in addition to a “failure to accept responsibility” for Maddox’s death. Risler said Trefethen spent three days hiding from investigators after Maddox died, withdrawing all the money from her bank account.

In court filings, Trefethen’s defense attorneys asked for a 30-year sentence.

Trefethen told hospital staff that Maddox had been knocked over by a dog and kicked by one of his sisters, a narrative her defense attorneys repeated several times during her October trial.

A nurse testified during the trial that hospital staff tried for an hour but could not save Maddox and that Trefethen quickly left the hospital after her son was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner told the jury that Maddox had died because of severe internal injuries to his abdomen and fractured vertebrae. The examiner also found Maddox was a victim of battered child syndrome based on several older injuries, including missing teeth, a fractured jaw, two brain injuries and dozens of bruises on his body.

Related Judge denies legislators access to child protection files

Maddox was one of more than two dozen children whose deaths in 2021 were flagged by the Office of Children and Family Services. State lawmakers on the Government Oversight Committee have sued the Department of Health and Human Services in November to share confidential child protective case files with the group.

A judge denied lawmakers access this month, ruling that the confidential records can only be shared with the Legislature’s accountability office staff and those who provide direct child protective services.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: