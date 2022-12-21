Portland High quarterback Kennedy Charles, Cape Elizabeth all-purpose offensive threat Nick Laughlin and Oxford Hills quarterback Eli Soehren have been voted as finalists for the 2022 James A. Fitzpatrick Trophy, given annually to the top high school senior in Maine football.

The finalists were announced Wednesday by Jack Dawson of the Fitzpatrick Trophy committee.

The winner will be announced at the annual banquet, to be held Jan. 15, at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.

The three finalists were selected from this year’s list of 10 semifinalists in a vote of Maine media and high school football coaches. Coaches from across the state are allowed to nominate one player from their team to the selection committee, which also considers academics and citizenship, and pares down the nominees to a list semifinalists.

Charles started the year as a wide receiver for Portland. But when the Bulldogs slipped to 1-3 and needed a spark, he shifted to quarterback in order to get his play-making abilities involved more frequently. Charles finished the season with 1,809 yards rushing yards, 171 receiving yards, 590 passing yards, and 341 return yards while leading Portland to the Class B South title and a tough 20-14 loss to Skowhegan in the Class B final. He also made 68 tackles.

Laughlin played all the skill positions for Cape Elizabeth on offense and made 84.5 tackles as a hard-nosed safety. Earlier on Wednesday the 5-foot-10, 180-pound receiver had signed a national letter of intent to play for the University of Maine. This past season he rushed for 1,087 yards and 17 touchdowns on 103 carries, made 57 catches for another 852 yards and 10 scores and also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Soehren led Oxford Hills to the school’s first football championship in its 61-year history as the Vikings went 11-0 and won the Class A championship. Despite missing two full games and most of a third with an ankle injury, Soehren completed 110 of his 167 passes for 1,776 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for 349 yards and six touchdowns while handling the team’s punting and kicking duties and playing in the defensive secondary.

Last season, Cape Elizabeth quarterback Caden McDuffie was the winner of the award.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous