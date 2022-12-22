Several bullets were found inside a home in Kennedy Park Wednesday night after reports of gunfire in the area.

None of the occupants of the apartment were injured in the shooting, which occurred around 10 p.m., but bullets were found in several bedrooms, including a bedroom where a 1-year-old child sleeps in a crib, the Portland Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

“This is the third incident where shots were fired into homes occupied by innocent children,” said Interim Police Chief F. Heath Gorham in the release. “We continue to say how fortunate we are that a child wasn’t struck by one of these bullets and are thankful that nobody was hurt, but this cannot be our answer. We need the community to help us identify the people responsible so we can hold them accountable for their actions.”

Police have not announced any arrests. According to departmental statistics, there have been 54 shootings in the city so far this year, more than three times the shootings reported in all of 2021.

Someone inside the apartment said there was a knock on the door and when they looked out a window they saw a man wearing a white T-shirt and black leather jacket standing in front of their home, the release said.

When they began to speak with him, he raised a rifle and fired multiple rounds through a window above the staircase to the front door, according to police.

The man fled in a silver or gray sedan that was occupied by a second man wearing a red jacket with a fur-lined hood.

Wednesday’s shooting comes two days after police announced an arrest in a July 4th shooting at the park. Hamza Hassan, 46, of Portland was arrested Monday in Medford, Massachusetts, by members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Hasaan is facing elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct charges for allegedly shooting a 35-year-old Portland man. As police responded to the scene, the victim was being assaulted. While officers were trying to help the man, a “hostile” crowd formed and they “came under attack” as people set off fireworks aimed at them, Portland police said.

The officers responded by shooting pepper balls into groups of people who were “targeting officers with mortar-style fireworks.” Pepper ball projectiles – fired by a launcher similar to a paintball gun – are plastic-encased capsaicin powder that irritates the eyes and respiratory system if inhaled. No officers were seriously injured.

Police are urging anyone who has any information about Wednesday’s shooting to call them at 207-874-8575.

This story will be updated.

