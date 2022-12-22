Old Orchard Beach-based singer-songwriter Anni Clark has just released her take on the holiday classic “The Christmas Song.”
It was written in 1945 by Robert Wells and Mel Tormé and was made famous by Nat King Cole.
Clark recorded it this time last year at the U.S. Custom House in Portland which, as you’ll hear, has outstanding acoustics. It was originally used in a TV spot but she just made it available to everyone a few days ago.
Seeing that it’s the fifth day of Hanukkah and that Christmas is in three days, we thought a holiday song would be just the thing to hear today.
Here’s “The Christmas Song:”
Clark’s next live performance will be at Lenny’s in Westbrook on Jan. 12.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.