Old Orchard Beach-based singer-songwriter Anni Clark has just released her take on the holiday classic “The Christmas Song.”

It was written in 1945 by Robert Wells and Mel Tormé and was made famous by Nat King Cole.

Clark recorded it this time last year at the U.S. Custom House in Portland which, as you’ll hear, has outstanding acoustics. It was originally used in a TV spot but she just made it available to everyone a few days ago.

Seeing that it’s the fifth day of Hanukkah and that Christmas is in three days, we thought a holiday song would be just the thing to hear today.

Here’s “The Christmas Song:”

Clark’s next live performance will be at Lenny’s in Westbrook on Jan. 12.

