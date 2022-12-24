Don’t make this salad because it’s good for you.

Make it because it is gorgeously festive and utterly delicious, with thinly sliced kale that’s massaged until tender in a tangy mustard vinaigrette, topped with maple-kissed, roasted delicata squash, juicy, sweet-tart pomegranate, and a crunch of toasted pumpkin seeds – the crimson fruit and golden squash-like ornaments against the backdrop of the deep green leaves.

Make it because it is a fresh counterpoint to all of the rich fare on the table this time of year, and because it is so versatile. You can swap in spinach or chicory for the kale, use any type of roasted winter squash, and switch up the fruit and seeds/nuts as you like, or based on what you have on hand. (Keep in mind: Roasting times vary for different varieties of squash, and delicata is one of the few you do not need to peel first.)

Sure, this salad happens to be supremely healthful too, with a spectrum of protective antioxidants, essential vitamins and minerals, and fiber. But that’s just an extra bonus to keep in mind – or not – as you dig in and enjoy it in the new year or before.

Kale Salad With Roasted Delicata Squash and Pomegranate

4 servings

Make Ahead: The squash can be roasted in advance and refrigerated for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Storage Notes: The squash and pumpkin seeds can be roasted and refrigerated separately up to 3 days in advance.

1 large delicata squash (12 ounces), halved lengthwise, seeded and sliced into 1/3-inch-thick half-moons

3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons maple syrup, divided

1/4 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon fine salt, divided

1/4 cup unsalted raw pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon minced red onion or shallot

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

6 cups packed thinly sliced lacinato kale leaves (from 1 large bunch of stemmed kale)

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

Position racks in the middle and lower third of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Place the squash on a large, rimmed baking sheet, drizzle with 2 teaspoons of the oil, 2 teaspoons of the maple syrup and 1/8 teaspoon of the salt, and toss to coat. Arrange the squash pieces in a single layer and roast (middle rack), stirring once, for 15 to 20 minutes, or until tender and browned. Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack and let the squash cool.

While the squash is roasting, spread the pumpkin seeds out on a small, rimmed baking sheet and toast in the oven (lower rack) for about 5 minutes, or until fragrant. Set aside to cool.

In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil, the vinegar, onion or shallot, the remaining 1 tablespoon of maple syrup, the mustard, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and the pepper.

In a large bowl, toss the kale with the dressing, massaging it gently with your hands to soften it a bit. Divide the kale among 4 serving plates, then top each with the roasted squash, and pumpkin and pomegranate seeds.

Nutrition information per serving (3/4 cup kale, 5 pieces of squash, 1 tablespoon of each pumpkin and pomegranate seeds) | Calories: 261; Total Fat: 17 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 331 mg; Carbohydrates: 27 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugar: 11 g; Protein: 6 g