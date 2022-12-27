FREEPORT

All female improv group to perform Friday

Meetinghouse Arts will host a performance by the cast of Maine’s all female improv group You Should Smile More at 7 p.m. Friday at 40 Main St.

Joining the cast is featured comic Julie Nye for a show titled “You Should Smile More Bids Adieu to ‘22.” This show is family-friendly, though intended for grown-ups. It is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children and can be purchased at the door or from Eventbrite.

For more scheduled arts and cultural events, visit meetinghousearts.org.

Advertisement

WELLS

Public library hosts free events

The Friends of the Wells Public Library will sponsor two free events at the library this week, located at 1434 Post Road.

• A Cribbage Game Night will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Players of all ages and abilities are welcome to join, watch others play, learn the game or just kibbitz. For more details, contact Stefanie Claydon at scl[email protected]

• The Weekly Conversational French Language Group also will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, offering an informal approach to practicing or re-learning French in person. Anyone with a French language interest is welcome to participate.

For more details, contact Cindy Appleby at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

Advertisement

SOUTH PORTLAND

Land trust hosts guided walk at Trout Brook Trail

South Portland Land Trust president Alex Redfield will head a Guided Walk from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Trout Brook Trail.

Attendees are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the Providence Avenue trailhead, with parking along the street.

While not required, sign up at southportlandlandtrust.org is strongly encouraged to stay informed in case of event cancellation or postponement.

ROCKPORT

Advertisement

Rockport library celebrates National Short Film Day with ‘Helium’

The Rockport Public Library will celebrate National Short Film Day at 1 p.m. Wednesday with a screening of the film “Helium” (2013, 22 min). A winner and nominee at numerous international film festivals, “Helium” received an Oscar in 2014 for Best Short Film, Live Action.

The film is about a terminally ill young boy named Alfred who develops a friendship with an eccentric hospital janitor named Enzo. Enzo tells Alfred stories about a magical fantasy world called Helium — which fills Alfred with joy and solace, and provides him with a safe haven away from his prognosis.

The Danish film, directed by Anders Walter, will be shown in Dutch with English subtitles in the library’s Rockport Room. A discussion will follow the screening, for those who wish to participate.

For more details, go to rockport.lib.me.us.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: