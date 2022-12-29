Midcoast residents hoping to close 2022 on a high note can look forward to an assortment of New Year’s Eve celebrations for kids and adults across the region this weekend.

Visitors to Bath Saturday will look to the future while celebrating the town’s past at the annual ringing of the Paul Revere bell.

Cast in 1802 by American Revolutionary Paul Revere, the bell has been a Bath staple since dozens of residents raised $491 to purchase it more than two centuries ago.

Those with a musical inclination are invited to gather at Hallett’s Clock at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday to sing Bath’s version of “12 Days of Christmas” and “Auld Lang Syne” before listening to the historic bell ring at noon.

L.L. Bean will close its annual holiday season festivities with a family-friendly KidNight Celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Discovery Park in Freeport.

The event will feature live music, magic and juggling as well as free hot cocoa and skating. A KidNight countdown at 6 p.m. will give younger children an opportunity to wave 2022 goodbye without disrupting bedtime routines.

Adults in search of a night out have their pick of several local parties around the Midcoast.

Brunswick residents will be treated to dueling bashes at O’Donoghue’s Pub, which will feature classic rock cover band RIZE, and at Maiz, which will promote several Columbian New Year’s traditions.

A donation to the Freeport Historical Society will earn party goers a ticket to the high life — at least for the duration of the Freeport Oyster Bar’s Masquerade party, which promises gussied-up guests plenty of oysters, caviar and sparkling wine.

Nondrinkers can find a substance-free party at the 23rd annual New Year’s Eve Extravaganza contra dance at Topsham Grange Hall. Experienced dancers and newbies of all ages are welcome to celebrate the arrival of 2023 by moving to live music and sharing a sparkling cider toast when the clock strikes midnight.

The event, which costs $20 at the door and begins at 8 p.m., is returning to town for the first time since 2020 due to COVID concerns, according to organizer Jeff Zabik. While the dance’s previous organizers decided not to bring the event back this winter, Zabik stepped in to rescue it.

His reasoning: “People are ready to dance.”

