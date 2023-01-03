SALES

Land

Sowles Real Estate bought 2.83± AC at 0 Clearwater Drive, Falmouth from Casco Bay Engineering Inc. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; Jeffrey Daigle of Greater Portland Realty.

Stephen Kinney bought 96± AC at 344 Route 202, Greene from the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland. Joe Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Scarborough Apartments, LLC bought 52± AC at 35 Mussey Road, Scarborough from an undisclosed seller. Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, and Jon Rizzo, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

Bulrush, LLC bought .80± AC at 0 Post Road, Wells from Sterling Ogunquit, LLC. Noah Stebbins and Chris Gallagher of The Boulos Company.

Robert Cleaves and Dirigo Solar bought 9.3 ± AC from Joan E. Larson Living Trust at 740 country road in Westbrook. Thomas Dunham, SIOR and Shawn Gagnon, The Dunham Group.

Office

MBM Properties, LLC bought a 6,758± SF building at 7 Estate Drive, Gorham from Serendipityng, LLC. Cheri Bonawitz, Karen Rich and Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

NEEC LLC bought a 2,900± SF building at 70 Ossipee Trail, Standish from Chase Custom Homes & Finance Inc. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers.

181 Brackett, LLC bought a 13,020± SF building at 181 Brackett Street, Portland from LearningWorks. Jessica Estes and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

New Heights Property Management bought a 3,285± SF office/retail building at 554 Main Street, Sanford from Evergreen Real Estate, LLC. Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander of The Boulos Company.

Residential

Sherwood Properties bought two multifamily buildings totaling 8,920± SF at 48 Alfred Street and 78 South Street, Biddeford from Multivision Investments. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; James Emst of True Wind Realty.

Head Light Homes LLC bought two multifamily buildings at 409 Main Street and 3 Dupont Avenue, Biddeford from Hollyday Multi, LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; Arden Stuckey of Keller Williams Realty.

Legion LLC & Imperator LLC bought three multifamily buildings with 19 units at 16 Wentworth Street, 80 Birch Street and 48 Bacon Street, Biddeford from Hollyday Multi, LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; Chris Gallagher of The Boulos Company.

Retail

Maine Health Care Association bought the 117,814± SF Union Station Plaza on St. John Street, Portland from Union Station, LP. Joe Malone and Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; John Gendron of Gendron Commercial.

49 Mussey Rd, LLC bought a 3,300± SF building at 49 Mussey Road, Scarborough from 8 CP LLC. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; Juliana Tonini of EME Commercial Real Estate.

K.M.O. Enterprises LLC bought a 3,900± SF building at 469 Elm Street, Biddeford from 2-Mica Inc. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; Joseph Italiaander of The Boulos Company.

LEASES

Industrial

MA Builders & Kolbert Building leased 9,600± SF at 276 Canco Road, Portland from Wright-Ryan Real Estate. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

SRS Distributors leased 25,000± SF of warehouse space at 640 Saco Street, Westbrook from Storage Realty Corp. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Victor Galvani of Parson Commercial Group.

Terminix leased 3,613± SF at 68 Darin Drive, Augusta from M&H Family Realty, LLC. Derek Miller and Chris Romano of The Boulos Company.

Portland Distilling Co. leased 3,400± SF at 135 Walton Street, Portland from DC Walton, LLC. Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company; Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer of The Dunham Group.

Office

Gregory Perchik leased 168 SF at 23 Ocean Ave, Portland from 23 Ocean Avenue Associates, LLC. Kirk Butterfield and Alex Pirleci of KW Commercial/ Magnusson Balfour.

Baskin Aesthetic Medicine LLC leased 2,666± SF at 222 Auburn Street, Portland from MSP Professional LLC. John Doyon, CCIM, of Malone Commercial Brokers; Roxane Cole, CCIM, of Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate.

Workflow Concepts LLC leased 3,066± SF at 100 Commercial Street, Portland from Soley Wharf LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Trident Engineering and Inspections leased 7,343± SF at 21 Saco Street, Westbrook from Storage Realty Corp. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Victor Tedford of Tedford & Associates Realty.

Convenient MD, LLC leased 3,700± SF of office/medical space at 10-12 Andover Road, Portland from CBS Realty, LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

Relativiti subleased 3,035± SF at 100 Middle Street, Portland from sublandlord BerryDunn. David Costello of RockWater, LLC; Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company.

TipToe, LLC leased 2,614± SF at 68 Main Street, Kennebunk from Park Square Property, LLC. Ethan Ash of Keller Williams Realty; Sasha Bogdanovics and John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

Local Infusions leased 2,299± SF at the Atlantic Place Commerce Center, South Portland from The RAM Companies. Jeff Bruk of Bruk Realty Advisors; Jessica Estes and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

AK Health & Social Services leased 2,121± SF at 550 Forest Avenue, Portland from SSA Realty, LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Katie Allen Breggia of The Dunham Group.

Elara Caring leased 1,167± SF at the Atlantic Place Commerce Center, South Portland from The RAM Companies. Alex Foley of Swearington Realty Group and Kim Veilleux of Porta & Co.; Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

SLR Consulting leased 2,477 SF at 2 Market Street, Portland from 161 Commercial Street LLC, Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Retail

Solomon Casket, Inc. leased 2,792 SF at 405 Water Street, Gardiner from Area Leasing & Development Corp. Dennis Wheelock of KW Commercial/ Magnusson Balfour.

Crisp Classes, LLC leased 4,863± SF at 200 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough from The New England Expedition-Scarborough, LLC Mark Malone, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers; Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group.

Wild Side Smoke Shop leased 2,711± SF at 180 Main Street, Biddeford from 4A Property LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Dedalus Wine Group Portland LLC leased 3,040± SF at 127 Marginal Way, Portland from Back Cove Company. Joe Malone, CCIM, and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Sylas Hatch of The Dunham Group.

Back, Motion Physical Therapy, LLC leased 2,700± SF at Dunstan Village, 707 US Route One, Scarborough from Dunstan Properties, LLC. Michael Anderson and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; Shirward Punches of CARR.

RS470 leased 3,300± SF at 1614 Post Road, Wells from 1616 Post Road, LLC. Amanda Melnick of Maine Realty Advisors; Joseph Italiaander and Chris Gallagher of The Boulos Company.

Gym Nation leased 2,995± SF at 15 Lund Road, Saco from Ironsides Sports Center, LLC. Greg Boulos and Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company.

Toad&Co. leased 1,200± SF at 15 School Street, Freeport from Comet 13, LLC. Nate Stevens and Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company.

Cosmic Sea Tattoo leased 1,095± SF at 745 Forest Avenue, Portland from 757 Forest Ave Property, LLC. Claire Richardson, John Finegan, and Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company.

DK Nails and Spa, LLC leased 1,300 SF at 343 Gorham Road, South Portland from Cornerbrook LLC. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Earthbound Holding, LLC leased 1,800 SF at 22 Exchange Street, Portland from 10 Exchange Properties, LLC. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

General Store for Pets leased 3,014 SF at 204 US Route 1, Falmouth from 204 US Route 1, LLC. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Mathnasium leased 1,653 SF at 343 Gorham Road, South Portland from Cornerbrook LLC. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

