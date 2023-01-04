<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Farmington Democrat Janet Mills, the first female governor in Maine’s history, will begin her second four-year term in office after taking the oath of office at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center.

The inaugural ceremonies begin can be watched live on this story at pressherald.com beginning at 6 p.m.

Mills, 74, defeated former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage, a Lewiston native who left office because of term limits, by almost 13 percentage points. Mills received the most votes for a governor in state history and is the first Maine governor since 1970 to be elected with a majority of votes for both terms in office.

Mills will be sworn in by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and deliver a speech before an expected crowd of several thousand. The oath of office will follow an inaugural ceremony filled with pomp and circumstance, as well as a multicultural array of poets and musical performers.

Julia Bouwsma, Maine’s poet laureate, and Richard Blanco, a Maine poet who was the first immigrant, Latino, and gay person to read at a presidential inauguration, will read from their poetry. Musical performers range from singer-songwriter Dave Mallett to the Sockalexis Family Singers of the Penobscot Nation.

At her 2019 inauguration, Mills used her inaugural address to formally announce her plan to expand Medicaid in Maine as approved by Maine voters. Her predecessor, LePage, had vetoed Medicaid expansions approved by the Legislature six times.

She also used her 2019 inaugural address to announce the creation of a state director of opiate response to coordinate Maine’s efforts to fight the ongoing addiction crisis, which has worsened over the last four years, and a state office of innovation and the future.

Lawmakers will make their way to the inauguration after wrapping up work at the statehouse, where they voted Wednesday afternoon to pass an emergency winter heating relief package.

The inauguration is open to the public. An invite-only inaugural celebration will take place Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center.

