For most of the past decade, each new season at the historic Opera House in Boothbay Harbor has opened with Midcoast rock band The Boneheads. The pandemic put a halt to the tradition. So, for the first time in three years, The Boneheads will once again kick off the season, appearing on stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

The Boneheads feature the musical and vocal talents of Bob Colwell, Scott Elliot, Steve Jones and Dickie “Do” Hollis, who will reportedly be sporting a new hairdo in honor of the concert. The band, which formed in the early 1990s is also announcing that this show will celebrate the release of its entire recorded catalog on all the popular streaming services (Spotify, Apple, Amazon, etc). The show, dubbed by the band as the “Streaming All Our Music to the World for Free Release Party,” will include music spanning decades from this group of musicians.

For years, the band’s past catalog of six full-length CDs has been mostly out of print and “since the music business seems to have surrendered to free streaming,” according to the band, they have raised the white flag and given in to the new realities of the music business. There will be selected CDs for sale at the band’s merch table and they remind listeners that all their music can be purchased through Apple and Amazon for downloads.

The band is working on a new album this winter and they will be debuting many of those new songs at the Boothbay Harbor show.

Advance discounted tickets are available only through the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling the box office at (207) 633-5159. Advance tickets are $15 and regular tickets online and on the day of the show are $20. Seating is general admission, with reserve seating available for 2023 members. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

2023 marks the Opera House’s 20th season since its 2003 inaugural concert with Jackson Browne.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: