On Jan. 6, the Press Herald editorial board decided to take a stand against politicians who lie about their resumes, focusing on New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos’ election lies about his family, education and employment. According to the editorial board, folks who lie are “unfit to hold public office.”

I usually don’t agree with the Press Herald editorial board’s opinions, but I wholeheartedly agree with this one. Of course, I wonder if the editorial board only intends to hold Republicans to this standard.

In this regard, President Biden also has a history of resume “embellishments” and falsehoods. In 1987, he withdrew from the 1988 presidential race after he made false claims about his college and law school achievements. He falsely claimed to have graduated with three undergraduate degrees, and in the top half of his law school class, on a full scholarship. He actually graduated 76th out of 85 on a partial scholarship. During that campaign, he also plagiarized parts of another’s speech. While campaigning for the 2020 election, he also falsely claimed to have pinned a medal on a soldier in Afghanistan, when President Obama actually did it at the White House.

I could go on, but you can do your own internet search of “lies that Biden has told.” One great source is the Norfolk (Nebraska) Daily News’ Nov. 10 editorial, “Why doesn’t anyone try to do a count on President Biden’s lies?,” which focuses only on his post-election “embellishments.”

I say we don’t tolerate falsehoods, period, either before or after election.

Charlie Pearson

Gorham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: