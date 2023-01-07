Re: “Letter to the editor: Thank corridor foes as CMP bills rise” (Jan. 6, Page A4):
I have an alternative explanation to Delbert Reed’s viewpoint as to why Central Maine Power bills have grown so high. The actual reason CMP bills have risen so dramatically are primarily twofold:
First is the corporate mindset of CMP of intentional neglect and failure to maintain its infrastructure so as to maximize profits for the benefit of its foreign parent company and shareholders at the expense of its Maine customers.
The second is the weak oversight by the Maine Public Utilities Commission in granting such huge increases, which shows that their priority is for the electricity monopoly rather than the consumers whose best interests they are supposed to be protecting.
Voters must correct this in November by approving the ballot initiative to establish the transfer from CMP to a consumer-owned electric utility.
Charles Backus
Old Orchard Beach
