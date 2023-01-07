Gov. Mills was sworn in for her second term on Jan. 4. She had a very special role model as a little girl: then-U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith.

Sen. Smith inspired Gov. Mills to public duty, to earn her leadership skill set with service, and Smith’s role model taught Mills to be a pioneer, a groundbreaker. It would be too simplistic to think of Gov. Mills’ service exclusively while she has been governor. Her service is so much bigger, longer and more distinguished than that.

Most people don’t remember Sen. Smith’s votes. We sure can’t miss the fruits of her role model – all these generations later – when Gov. Mills was sworn in as Maine’s first – successful and reelected – woman governor.

Gov. Mills stood on Sen. Smith’s shoulders, and we get to watch, in real time, as Maine’s future women leaders now stand on Gov. Mills’ shoulders.

Bob Jean

Lubec

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: