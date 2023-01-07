Gov. Mills was sworn in for her second term on Jan. 4. She had a very special role model as a little girl: then-U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith.
Sen. Smith inspired Gov. Mills to public duty, to earn her leadership skill set with service, and Smith’s role model taught Mills to be a pioneer, a groundbreaker. It would be too simplistic to think of Gov. Mills’ service exclusively while she has been governor. Her service is so much bigger, longer and more distinguished than that.
Most people don’t remember Sen. Smith’s votes. We sure can’t miss the fruits of her role model – all these generations later – when Gov. Mills was sworn in as Maine’s first – successful and reelected – woman governor.
Gov. Mills stood on Sen. Smith’s shoulders, and we get to watch, in real time, as Maine’s future women leaders now stand on Gov. Mills’ shoulders.
Bob Jean
Lubec
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.