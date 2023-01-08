Midcoast Senior College is kicking off a new, six-part series about the changing economy and demographics. Maine’s economy is amid a transformation that includes new businesses in areas such as biotechnology, aquaculture, renewable energy, food processing, brewing and distilling. These economic developments are reshaping the nature of work and Maine institutions and communities.

The first session is part of Midcoast’s Winter Wisdom series, sponsored by The Highlands. It is from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Curtis Memorial Library’s Morrell Meeting Room in Brunswick. John Dorrer — former acting commissioner, chief economist and research director of the Maine Department of Labor — will introduce the series with an in-person presentation “The Transforming Maine Economy.” His talk will be followed by four evening webinars exploring different facets of economic and demographic shifts.

The webinars are from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 19, Feb. 23, March 30 and April 19, each focusing on a different of Maine’s changing economy. Visit midcoastseniorcollege.org/project/maines-transforming-economy/ for specifics and to register. The series concludes May 18 with an in-person panel discussion on “Issues for the Emerging Maine Economy,” hosted by Dorrer.

For more information, contact Midcoast Senior College at 725-4900 or email Donna Marshall, executive director, at [email protected]

