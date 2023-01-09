Comedy

Friday 1/13

SCRATCH! immersive comedy: 7 p.m., Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. facebook.com/stroudwaterdistillery

Saturday 1/14

Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. Buy tickets at statetheatreportland.com.

Comedy improv with YES&Co. featuring Parks McKinney: 7 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $12 in advance, $15 cash or Venmo at the door. Visit the YES&Co. Facebook page for more information.

Ongoing

Advertisement

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Saturday 1/14

Twelfth Night Photography/Artist Talks: 5 p.m., with photographers Melonie Bennett, Sue Michlovitz, CE Morse. Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., A3, Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Saturday 1/14-Sunday 1/22

Charlie Hewitt, “Bright Screens and Electric Dreams”: a collection of NFTs with 20% of each sale going to United Way of Maine. Opening ceremony Jan. 14, 5-7 p.m. and an artist talk on Jan. 19, 5-6:30 p.m. Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Suite B, Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 1/22

Advertisement

Photography from Michael Kolster and Stephen K. Halpert: noon, a two-part display touching themes of visualization of self, neurodiversity and family connections. UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu

Through 1/29

UMVA Portland Gallery January Show: 1-4 p.m. “Taking Up Space: Paintings of Nancy Grice,” and “Black Fawn: A photographic folktale by Nathan Meye.” Union of Maine Visual Artists Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org

Ringing in the New Year annual exhibition: 10 a.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Paintings, sculptures and select offering of works in clay. richardboydpottery.com

Through 2/24

Maine Jewish Museum new exhibitions: opening night Jan. 12, artist talk with Steve Marcus at 4 p.m., reception at 5 p.m. Exhibitions feature a new work by Sara Crisp, as well as “The Hole in the Net: The Art of Steve Marcus,” and a photography gallery, “When Midnight Comes Around: New York City 1976-1986,” by Gary Green. The museum is open Sundays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m., closed on Saturdays. 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Advertisement

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com

Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase: 10 a.m., open from Jan. 1 through spring. 31 Main St., Freeport. “Maine at its Midpoint” photography by Kosti Ruohomaa. freeportantiquesshowcase.com

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. maineartcollective.com.

Film

Friday 1/13

Hubble Vision 2: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. A story of cosmic exploration with the best new Hubble photos. usm.maine.edu/planet

Advertisement

Friday 1/13-Sunday 1/15

PMA Films: “Broker”: 2 p.m. on Friday, noon on Saturday and Sunday. In Korean with English subtitles. Rated R. The film follows two brokers who sell orphaned infants to affluent couples who can’t have children of their own. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Monday 1/16

Dinosaurs at Dusk: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.maine.edu/planet

Tuesday 1/17

Two Small Pieces of Glass: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. A show about the history and science of telescopes. usm.maine.edu/planet

Advertisement

Wednesday 1/18-Friday 1/20

Destination Solar System: 1 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.maine.edu/planet

Friday 1/20

PMA Films: “Hopper, an American Love Story”: 2 p.m., a biography of painter Edward Hopper. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Friday 1/20 & Sunday 1/22

“Holy Spider”: 7 p.m. In Persian with English subtitles. Not rated. Female journalist Rahimi travels to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad to investigate a serial killer who believes he is doing the work of God. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Advertisement

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland. usm.maine.edu/planet

Museums

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum

Advertisement

Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Portland Observatory: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Music

Friday 1/13

Xander Nelson, solo acoustic set: 7 p.m., Evie’s Ferry Village Watering Hole, 121 Sawyer St., South Portland. bandsintown.com

Saturday 1/14

Shaken and Stirred, an evening of burlesque and jazz: 7 p.m., Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

The Side Chick Syndicate album release party: 9 p.m. Featuring Maine musicians Can’t Tell You and Unique Unknown. Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Sunday 1/15

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, “Favorite Music for All Ages”: 2:30 p.m., Orion Performing Arts Center, 50 Republic Ave, Topsham. Limited free adult tickets available, then $24.50. Youth under age 18 and students are free. Reserve in advance at midcoastsymphony.org.

Monday 1/16

Intergalactic, a night of funk, grime, house and bass: 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Thursday 1/19

Advertisement

The Portland Jazz Orchestra with Fryeburg Academy Jazz Ensemble: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 1/20

Alex Cohen Acoustic: 6 p.m., Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. bandsintown.com

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Honeysuckle, featuring Ben Cosgrove: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., No. 201, Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com

“Passio” Una Voce Chamber Choir: 7:30 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. unavocechamberchoir.org

Advertisement

Bees Deluxe: 8 p.m., Portland City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Jazz Friday with LQH: 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Piper, OmniJam Expeditions, a jam band tribute: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams open mic: 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Advertisement

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 1/13 & Saturday 1/14

“She-Wolves,” dance performance by Laura Careless: 7:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

“Lost in the Family Room,” a play: 7:30 p.m. A story about a father-son relationship and the challenges of growing old. Footlights Theatre, 190 US Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com/

Tuesday 1/17

Advertisement

Afterschool Theatre Squad: The Narnia Chronicles: 3:45 p.m. Play improv theatre games and work as a team to put on a play. Six-week drop-off workshop for ages 8-11, Tuesdays beginning 1/17 through 2/28. Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. Learn more and register at kitetails.org.

Thursday 1/19

Afterschool: Children’s theatre mock audition: 3:45 p.m. For children and young adults (age 10 and up) to have a test run at auditioning for productions hosted by the Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, seeking actors for two intergenerational theatre productions this spring. 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. kitetails.org

Through 1/29

“Crimes of the Heart” by Beth Henley: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. A Good Theater production. $30. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. stlawrencearts.org

Through 2/5

Advertisement

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The musical”: 11 a.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. $20 kitetails.org/pigeon

Ongoing

Folk Dance Brunswick: 6 p.m., Fridays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

Thursday Night Stomp Swing Dance: 7 p.m., Thursdays biweekly, Maine Ballroom Dance (upstairs), 616 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: