Cumberland’s police chief has been named to the Ethics Committee of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the world’s largest professional association for law enforcement leaders with more than 32,000 members in over 170 countries.

Charles “Chip” Rumsey’s appointment was announced Monday in a release from the Maine Chiefs of Police Association.

Rumsey will serve a three-year term on the organization’s Police Professional Standards, Ethics and Image Committee, said Executive Director Edward J. Tolan. The committee’s responsibilities range from advising the association on matters affecting professional standards for law enforcement, to issues involving police ethics and integrity, to promoting the image of police officers and agencies to their highest professional standards.

Rumsey has served in law enforcement for 27 years and is president of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association. He has been police chief in Cumberland for more than six years and was previously deputy chief of the Waterville Police Department.

Rumsey co-authored the 2023 report, “Law Enforcement in Maine” with the Maine Sheriffs Association and the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The nine-page report, which was published Jan. 1, outlines a broad range of Maine law enforcement policies regarding use of chokeholds or strangleholds, methods used to de-escalate potentially violent situations, training on bias-based profiling, and independent investigations on the use of force by law enforcement.

Rumsey also serves on the board of trustees of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Maine and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

