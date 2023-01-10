SCARBOROUGH

Kiwanis host Eastern Trail Alliance head

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club will sponsor a talk with Eastern Trail Alliance executive director Jon Kachmar from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday at Cowbell Burger, located at 185 Route 1.

Meetings are always free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the club at [email protected]

KENNEBUNKPORT

Public invited to library meeting

The Library Association’s annual meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Louis T. Graves Memorial Library at 18 Maine St.

All card-holding members are welcome to attend, hear reports and vote in three new members to the Board of Directors.

SPRINGVALE

Craft, knit, feast at library

Springvale Public Library will offer the following events this week at 443 Main St.:

• The “Bundle Up and Read!” Winter Reading Program has begun and will run until March 4 for ages 2-13. Finish 3 reading bundles to earn a special prize, a reindeer treat, and a book. Each bundle has books, puzzles, activities, and more!

• On Tuesday, there will be a Fred Boyle book signing at 2 p.m. Boyle, a local genealogist, will be on site to discuss and sign his newest book on the Early Families of Buxton. Several of Boyle’s works will be available for purchase.

• Knit Lits will meet from 3 to 4:30 Tuesday in the front room. All fiber artists are welcome.

• Cook the Book also will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room. The group will be trying dishes from Maine Community Cookbook Volume 2.

• A Snowy Craft session will be offered from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. All materials are provided.

• Also on Wednesday, Sam’s Book Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss author Kristin Hannah’s book “The Four Winds.”

• The Home School group will be meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, featuring a family request day using learned library skills.

WELLS

Library posts weekly offerings

The Wells Public Library will host the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

• The collections of the Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit will be featured in the program “From the Archives” at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Historical Society executive director Bryce Waldrop will share about some of 15,000 items from the museum’s archives that are not typically seen by the public. To learn more about The Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit visit wellsogunquithistory.org. For more information, please contact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected]

• Children’s programs this week include Random Fandom: Wellness Lab at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday for students in grades 5 and up. Capture your inner Zen master through yoga, mandala coloring, and a mantra Morse code bracelet. Snacks will be provided.

• Mother Goose Storytime also will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Children up to 24 months and their caregivers are invited to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs, and fingerplays.

For more information, contact Allison Herman at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

FALMOUTH

Residents sought to talk about Underwood Park improvements

Join town officials for a public forum to discuss improvements to Underwood Park from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Martyrs Church Hall, at 266 Foreside Road.

Residents are invited to share ideas for enhancements to Underwood Park and the adjacent “Marion Brown” property at 260 Foreside Road. Town staff and representatives from Aceto Landscape Architects will present preparatory work including existing conditions and site analysis. Attendees will be asked to provide feedback and suggestions for potential amenities and improvements.

For more details, call Maggie Fleming at 699-5329 or [email protected]

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Library to screen artist’s film

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center will screen the film “Truth Tellers: Robert Shetterly’s Journey to Uphold Our Founding Ideals,” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 3209 Carrabassett Dr., No.3.

The film explores the lives of courageous Americans fighting for racial justice, climate change and indigenous rights through the eyes of Shetterly, a long-time activist and artist. The film explores the intersection of these timely issues stressing the urgency of coming together to confront them and galvanizing our resolve to uphold our country’s founding ideals.

Based on Shetterly’s portrait project, “Americans Who Tell the Truth,” his the film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Richard Kane of Sedgwick. Kane will be available at the showing for a conversation and questions.

