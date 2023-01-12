KENNEBUNK —Trevor Gerrish scored 24 points and Thomas Harvey added 16 as the Brunswick boys basketball team edged Kennebunk 61-59 on Thursday night.

Noah Johnson chipped in with 10 points for the Dragons (4-6).

Theo Pow finished with 31 points for Kennebunk (6-4), followed by Jacob Thompson with 12.

GARDINER 62, MORSE 53: Zach Kristain scored 19 points as the Tigers (1-9) earned their first win of the season at Gardiner.

Anthony Rivera added 13 points for Gardiner, which led 37-34 at the half. Cody Dingwell chipped in with nine points.

Gabe Morrison scored 19 points for Morse (1-9), followed by Gavin Baillargeon with 15.

WELLS 47, FREEPORT 30: Megyn Mertens had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors (9-1) in a win over the visiting Falcons (3-6).

Kendall Maxon added nine points and six steals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GARDINER 55, MORSE 22: The Tigers jumped out to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back on their way to the win in Bath.

Savannah Brown led Gardiner (9-0) with 10 points while Emilee Brown added nine. Megan Gallagher and Taylor Takatsu each chipped in eight.

Morse (1-8) was led by Danielle Bryant with a game-high 12 points.

