KENNEBUNK —Trevor Gerrish scored 24 points and Thomas Harvey added 16 as the Brunswick boys basketball team edged Kennebunk 61-59 on Thursday night.
Noah Johnson chipped in with 10 points for the Dragons (4-6).
Theo Pow finished with 31 points for Kennebunk (6-4), followed by Jacob Thompson with 12.
GARDINER 62, MORSE 53: Zach Kristain scored 19 points as the Tigers (1-9) earned their first win of the season at Gardiner.
Anthony Rivera added 13 points for Gardiner, which led 37-34 at the half. Cody Dingwell chipped in with nine points.
Gabe Morrison scored 19 points for Morse (1-9), followed by Gavin Baillargeon with 15.
WELLS 47, FREEPORT 30: Megyn Mertens had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors (9-1) in a win over the visiting Falcons (3-6).
Kendall Maxon added nine points and six steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GARDINER 55, MORSE 22: The Tigers jumped out to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back on their way to the win in Bath.
Savannah Brown led Gardiner (9-0) with 10 points while Emilee Brown added nine. Megan Gallagher and Taylor Takatsu each chipped in eight.
Morse (1-8) was led by Danielle Bryant with a game-high 12 points.
