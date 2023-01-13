Major shifts could be coming to high school basketball enrollment classes starting next winter, according to a proposal sent to schools Friday by the Maine Principals’ Association.

Under the proposal, hashed out during a MPA Basketball Committee meeting on Thursday, the sport would remain divided into five classes – but the largest enrollment class would expand by nearly 50 percent from 17 schools to 25.

The enrollment cutoff for the largest class would drop from 800 to 700. Teams moving up would include Marshwood, Kennebunk and Biddeford in the South, and Brewer, Skowhegan, Mt. Ararat, Brunswick and Messalonskee in the North.

The proposed changes would take effect for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

The names of the enrollment classes also would change. The plan does away with Class AA for the largest schools, established for the 2015-16 season. Instead, there would be Classes A, B, C and D, all divided into North-South divisions. A fifth, statewide Class S would be for the state’s smallest schools with enrollments below 100.

The new Class B would be for 33 schools with an enrollment of 401-700, Class C would be for 22 schools between 251 and 400 students, and Class D’s 32 schools would be between 101 and 250.

The proposal will be voted on by the MPA’s Classification Committee on Thursday, and with approval would be sent to the Interscholastic Management Committee for vote on Jan. 26. Any changes would be finalized at the MPA’s annual spring meeting at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.

This story will be updated.

