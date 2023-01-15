FICTION



Hardcover

1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

3. “A World of Curiosities,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

4. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

5. “The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)

6. “Age of Vice,” by Deepti Kapoor (Riverhead Books)

7. “Checkout 19,” by Claire-Louise Bennett (Riverhead Books)

8. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

9. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

10. “Mad Honey,” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

Paperback

1. “This Tender Land,” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)

2. “Purgatory Ridge,” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)

3. “Where The Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (G P Putnam)

4. “The House In The Cerulean Sea,” by T J Klune (Tor Books)

5. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House Books)

7. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)

8. “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles (Penguin Books)

9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

10. “Black Cake,” by Charmaine Wilkerson (Ballantine Books)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

Advertisement

1. “And There Was Light,” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

2. “The Light We Carry,” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. “Go-To Dinners,” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

4. “A Book of Days,” by Patti Smith (Random House)

5. “The Beauty of Dusk,” by Frank Bruni (Avid Reader Press)

6. “The Song of the Cell,” by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner)

7. “The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams,” by Stacy Schiff (Little Brown)

8. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers,” by Deb Perelman (Knopf)

9. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House)

10. “Norwegian Wood,” by Lars Mytting (Abrams Image)

Paperback

1. “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

2. “The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

3. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

4. “Lost & Found,” by Kathryn Schulz (Random House)

5. “Fuzz,” by Mary Roach (Norton)

6. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks)

7. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Vintage)

8. “The Book of Delights,” by Ross Gay (Algonquin Books)

9. “Lab Girl,” by Hope Jahren (Knopf)

10. “Kitchen Confidential,” by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland