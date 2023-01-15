This week’s poem, “To Donna Dancing in Her Attic,” offers a vibrant portrait of strength and joy. I love this poem’s rich details as it presents a woman’s exuberant presence moving through time, space, music and her own irrepressible sense of self.

Denise Pendleton’s poems have been published in The Acorn Whistle, the American Sports Poems anthology, Kerning and other journals. Pendleton returned 15 years ago to Belfast, where she grew up. She coordinates the local literacy program, teaches college writing, and visits her backwoods most every day.

To Donna Dancing in Her Attic

By Denise Pendleton

She is not afraid. She is alone and she

climbs toward her house’s highest

window, past the kitchen, the unopened mail,

the unfinished story of three sisters parted by a father’s

drunken wandering hands, past the wall she rubbed

and rubbed with her sponge dipped in paint

of butter’s creamy gold. After the last stair, when

she crouches down to turn the knobs, the music

uncoils her hips from their shy selves and lifts

her hands to swim through air. Her shoulders rise

without wings, her feet flutter kick in the glow of

her hardwood polished floors. And as dusk

comes on, as the accordion wails in the hands

of Eddie LeJeune and Junior Brown croons

“My baby don’t dance to nothing but Ernest Tubb,”

her window opens and Donna is gone,

gone in the thickening

velvet dark. Keep going Donna, keep on

past the lights, the houses, the streets and back roads, past

the self you saw in this morning’s mirror. Go into

the hands of the man you love and of the woman

you were born from, go back to that fire lit

in the dark Californian woods, to that slow muddy

current of the bayou you canoed. Keep going because

you are reaching the spirit that deepens you, claims you, then

releases you back to us, and when we say, “Donna,” we hear

a woman unafraid to answer, to say what is true, what is

hard, what is alive, laughing and singing in our attics.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “To Donna Dancing in Her Attic,” copyright 2022 by Denise Pendleton, appears by permission of the author.

