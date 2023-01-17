As a resident of Ferry Village, I’m watching the dialogue around the Yard South proposal with interest. I like some aspects of the Yard South developers’ proposal, particularly the transit, mixed-use focus and waterfront redevelopment. But 18 stories?
If we need to build apartment towers (and we do), why not put them on some of the vast unused expanse of parking lots surrounding the Maine Mall? The infrastructure is already there to handle traffic, it’s close to several large employers and development could be accomplished without bulldozing more of southern Maine’s rapidly disappearing forestland or popping up 18-story towers next to Bug Light.
Alex Irvine
South Portland
Read all our letters to the editor here.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.