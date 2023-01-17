As a resident of Ferry Village, I’m watching the dialogue around the Yard South proposal with interest. I like some aspects of the Yard South developers’ proposal, particularly the transit, mixed-use focus and waterfront redevelopment. But 18 stories?

If we need to build apartment towers (and we do), why not put them on some of the vast unused expanse of parking lots surrounding the Maine Mall? The infrastructure is already there to handle traffic, it’s close to several large employers and development could be accomplished without bulldozing more of southern Maine’s rapidly disappearing forestland or popping up 18-story towers next to Bug Light.

Alex Irvine

South Portland

