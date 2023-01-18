The writer of the Jan. 14 letter to the editor “Centerline rumble strip could prevent fatalities” (Page A4) certainly has good cause for advocating for this safety measure.
I simply want to add a note of caution regarding any road where adding a centerline rumble strip may be considered. Such a rumble strip was added to the road on which my sister lives in Connecticut. As a result, cars passing her on the same side of the road on which she is biking frequently come dangerously close to her in their efforts to avoid crossing the rumble strip. Route 1 south of Freeport seems to me to be a model for how to best add centerline rumble strips, for it has adequately sized and clearly marked bike lanes on both sides of the road.
Gordon Clark
Yarmouth
