I read with surprise and great disappointment that Maine is losing Dr. Nirav Shah as our director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Under Dr. Shah’s leadership, Maine has successfully come through the worst public health crisis we faced in a century.

Manning the public health “tiller,” he steered a complex course and, while many other states floundered on the rocks of controversy or steamed in circles of confusion, like the Maine “seamen” before him, Dr. Shah brought us safely home to port. As a Maine resident, a health professional, a person of color and someone over 65, I thank Dr. Shah for all he has done on behalf of every Mainer.

As he takes up his new post with the U.S. CDC, may Dr. Shah find the professional success and personal satisfaction he so richly deserves. He will be missed.

Carl Toney

physician assistant

Scarborough

