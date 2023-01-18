Coyotes are a much-maligned and misunderstood animal that we share our environment with. We are learning more about their positive effect on the ecosystem, balancing populations and preventing the spread of disease, thus supporting much-needed diversity. Yet we kill them year-round!

Coexistence with them is not only possible, it is desirable. In fact, many farmers have found ways to live in peace with coyotes.

At a time when we are distressed with so much violence and hatred all around us, much of it caused by “fear of the other,” we should reflect on how to teach our children to respect and value all life. Children’s minds are like little sponges ready to soak up whatever is in front of them. It’s as easy for them to absorb compassion as it is to absorb cruelty. It’s up to us to show them the kinder way to treat one another, all life forms and the planet.

You can visit www.CoyoteLivesinMaine.org to find information about living with coyotes.

Anne Crimaudo

Portland

