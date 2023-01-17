FREEPORT – Rhonda Small, 67, passed away at Mid Coast Hospital on Jan. 11, 2023 after a brief illness.

Born in Brunswick to Glendon Small and Georgia Condon, Rhonda had a passion for helping others. She grew up in Freeport, joining the high school band and graduating from Freeport High School in 1973.

Following in her father’s footsteps, she felt the call to service, joining the Army in 1976. After her honorable discharge in 1977, she continued her calling to serve by going to Westbrook Junior College and earning her Medical Assistant degree. Working on Main Street in Freeport for Dr. Herrara and then Dr. Tritch, she quickly grew to bea welcomed face in the Freeport Community. Anyone that got to know Rhonda, knew of her love for frogs and the message that they bring; “Fully Rely On God”. It was not only a passion, but a comfort for her that she relied on daily in her life.

﻿This daily message soon evolved into a program with her cousin Patty, teaching Sunday School for the Independence House residents at the First Parish Church called the Achievers. Rhonda loved each and every one of her achievers and spent every Sunday with them for 44 years.

﻿Rhonda is survived by her siblings, Robin of Topsham, Clint and his wife Brenda of South Carolina, Scott of Freeport, and Susanellen and her husband Cody of Freeport. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews whom she alltreated as her own children.

﻿Rhonda was predeceased by her father Glendon, and her mother Georgia.

﻿A small graveside service will be held for immediate family, however a celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at the First Parish Church Congregation, Freeport. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages

donations to the:

Independence Association at http://www.independenceassociation.org/donate