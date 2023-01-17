PERU — One person was in critical condition Tuesday, one day after a head-on collision involving three vehicles on Route 108, Oxford County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy James Urquart said.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash with injuries about 5 p.m. Monday. It involved a Toyota pickup truck driven by Kenneth Roy, 57, of Greene, a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Linda Putnam, 64, of Peru and a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Shauna McElrash, 44, of West Poland, Urquhart said.

The two pickup trucks collided head-on.

Roy and a passenger, Robert Winson, 54, of South Portland, were seriously injured and transported by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. The other drivers and passengers were not injured.

Winson remains in critical condition Tuesday, Urquhart said. Roy is listed in stable condition.

Fire departments from Rumford, Peru, Canton and Dixfield responded. Med-Care Ambulance and LifeFlight Ground Rescue transported the injured persons. Mexico Police assisted with traffic control.

Route 108 remained closed for several hours while the crash was investigated. An accident reconstructionist from the Maine State Police is assisting with the investigation.

