Crews from multiple York County towns battled a large fire Wednesday morning that destroyed a building in Alfred.

The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. at a commercial building at 9 Mountain Road near Route 202. Photos and videos from the scene show a building fully engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns to assist Alfred Fire and Rescue at the scene. There were no reported injuries.

Crews had to truck water to the fire scene because there are no hydrants in the area. The fire was under control by around 7:30 a.m.

“The fire is under control and crews continue to monitor the situation. Due to the extent of the blaze and contents of the building we expect this to be showing steam and smoke for some time,” Alfred fire officials wrote in a Facebook update.

A section of Route 202 near Mountain Road was closed for several hours. Alfred Elementary School, about a half-mile from the fire, has a two-hour delay.

Departments assisting with the fire included Sanford, Kennebunk, Saco, Waterboro, Limerick, Shapleigh, North Berwick and Lebanon.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

