The Patten Free Library Children’s Room is continuing many of its popular programs in 2023 and adding new offerings.

The new Head of Children’s Services, Mary Randall, will oversee weekly programming at the library, which includes Babytime Mondays at 10:15 a.m. beginning Jan. 23, Lego Club on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. and All Ages Storytime on Fridays at 10:15 a.m.

Additional programs include World Read Aloud Day, Take Your Child to the Library Day and March Madness: Book and Book Character edition. The Maine 3 Railers will also return with their model trains during the February school vacation.

For more information, visit patten.lib.me.us.

