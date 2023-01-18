Bath Savings is sponsoring admission-free weekends at Maine Maritime Museum in Bath this month and in February and March.

Weekend visitors can receive indoor tours of the Percy and Small shipyard, held at 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and enjoy new exhibits which include, “Women Behind the Lens: The Photography of Emma D. Sewall, Josephine Ginn Banks and Abbie F. Minott,” and “Featured Finds,” which documents ongoing research into the earliest known history of items in the museum’s collection.

As part of the museum’s efforts to be more accessible, children 17 and under receive free admission through 2026, due to support from Central Maine Power.

