For those seeking free, fresh produce this winter, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and the Merrymeeting Gleaners qill host their Sharing Table every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm. outside Brunswick’s Curtis Memorial Library or in the atrium.

The produce will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: