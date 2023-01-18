The South Portland Economic Development Department will host the 2022 South Portland Business Awards ceremony Feb. 15 to recognize 2022 awardees and the accomplishments of businesses across the city.

The ceremony, being held at the South Portland High School from 5 to 7:30 p.m., will be in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

Tours of the high school will also be available beginning at 4:30 p.m. To sign up for a tour or for more details about the event, email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: