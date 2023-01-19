NEW HIRES

Attorney Jayden Walton has joined the Biddeford law firm of Woodman Edmands Danylik Austin Smith & Jacques P.A. Walton is handling commercial and residential real estate transactions and estate planning. She is a graduate of the University of Maine School of Law.

New England Cancer Specialists has hired Dr. Dan Rausch as a member of its cancer treatment team, working in the practice’s Scarborough office. Rausch is board-certified in hematology and oncology, and holds a medical degree from Tufts University as well as an undergraduate degree from Haverford College. He went on to complete his residency at Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, followed by a fellowship at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston. With his hiring, the NECS oncology team now includes 14 doctors at offices in Topsham, Scarborough, Kennebunk and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Lucia Rico has joined United Way of Southern Maine as community impact manager of financial stability and CA$H. Lucia has 12 years of experience in banking and mortgage lending. She is also a parent organizer for Portland Empowered and has worked as an interpreter. Haley Castle-Miller has joined the Greater Portland Workforce Initiative, housed at the United Way of Southern Maine, as business liaison. Castle-Miller was recently the Economic Opportunity Fellow in the Greater Portland Council of Government’s Resilience Corps Program.

Charlie Richardson has joined Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty as a member of its Damariscotta brokerage office. He most recently served as director of education and operations at Kieve-Wavus Education Inc., an experiential education nonprofit on Damariscotta Lake. He has also taught and coached in public and private schools. Richardson holds an undergraduate degree from Bates College and a master’s in behavioral studies and education from Cambridge College.

Alyssa Hemingway has joined the Pine Tree Society as chief financial officer/chief administrative officer. She has over 25 years of accounting experience with an emphasis on advising nonprofits, and earned an undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Southern Maine. Hemingway is a certified public accountant and a chartered global management accountant. The Pine Tree Society helps Maine people with disabilities, and is headquartered in Bath with offices in Scarborough, Auburn and Pine Tree Camp in Rome.

Advertisement

APPOINTMENTS

Carmen McPhail has been named president of the Maine Association of Realtors and has begun her term for 2023. McPhail has held a Maine real estate license since 1997 and is affiliated with United Country Lifestyle Properties of Maine. She previously served as the association’s president-elect and first vice president. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Maine Real Estate Information System Inc., known as as Maine Listings, and is a director of the National Association of Realtors.

Todd Desjardins, the quality assurance principal at tax and consulting firm BerryDunn, has been named to the Maine Board of Accountancy. The board is the state’s governing body for accountants and was established to regulate public accountancy in Maine. Desjardins is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine and has been employed by BerryDunn since 2009.

RECOGNITIONS

Alexis Bowman, relationship manager for Golden Pond Wealth Management in Waterville, has successfully completed the requirements for her Series 7 investment securities license. The exam focuses on stocks and bonds, investment risk and interactions with clients. She is now preparing for the Series 66 investment adviser license exam.

Laura Rowe, of the Waterville-based GHM Agency, was recently recognized by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors for achieving the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor during five consecutive years. The designation requires an annual continuing education to help keep counselors up to date on developments in the profession.

News for “On the Move” can be submitted to [email protected] or via the Press Herald’s online submission form.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: