Jayson Tatum will get some extra time off this weekend after playing heavy minutes in the Celtics’ win over Warriors in overtime Thursday. The All-Star forward was ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Raptors due to left wrist soreness.

He is the only Celtic on the injury report besides Danilo Gallinari.

Tatum played a season-high 48 minutes against the Warriors, including the final three quarters and overtime without a rest while helping to propel Boston to a come-from-behind win. He had 34 points and a career-high 19 rebounds but admitted in recent weeks he’s been bothered by nagging hand and wrist injuries.

“I just feel like that’s what the game needed at the time,” interim coach Joe Mazzulla said of Tatum’s high minutes. “I felt like we were in a good spot, I felt like he was in a good spot. I felt like regardless of whether he was in or out of the game, he was competing at a high level on both ends. And I just thought that’s what the game needed at that time.”

Tatum had no issues with his playing time after Thursday’s win.

“We’re always in communication,” Tatum said of his discussions with Mazzulla. “We talk pregame, throughout the game. It was funny, I normally play the whole second and third, so I come out and I put my warm-up on, and he comes back to the huddle and he’s drawing up a play and I heard my name, and I was like … I’m still in the game. And he asked me with like nine or eight minutes left in the fourth, he’s like, ‘You want to come out?’ And at that point, any time if you ever ask me do I want to come out, I’m gonna say, ‘No.’ So I’m glad we won. It wasn’t pretty, but this was a great win of just figuring it out. Nobody besides Al really shot – you know, Al shot great. But besides that, it was just some toughness plays, moving onto the next, doing whatever it takes to win. And those are the most rewarding wins that you can have.”

Tatum is enjoying his best season, averaging a career-high 31.2 points, along with 8.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game and has only missed two games.

WARRIORS: The defending NBA champions will end a five-game road trip by resting starters.

Following an overtime loss in Boston on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will sit Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins for Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry played 43 minutes and scored 29 points in the Warriors’ 121-118 loss to the Celtics in a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals won by Golden State.

Only Jordan Poole is available among the starters Kerr used against the Celtics. Poole also played 43 minutes in Boston.

Kerr has been juggling his rotation lately while trying to balance bringing players back from injuries and getting them adequate rest.

Curry recently returned after missing 11 games with a partially dislocated left shoulder. Wiggins was out 15 games with a strained leg muscle and a non-COVID illness.

Kerr has also been trying to snap his team out of a season-long funk. The Warriors are 22-23 and just 5-18 on the road.

The Cavs are listing star guard Donovan Mitchell as questionable after he missed Wednesday’s 115-114 loss in Memphis with a strained groin.

