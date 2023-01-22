FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

2. “Fairy Tale,” by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

4. “The Passenger,” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)

5. “A World of Curiosities,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

6. “Mad Honey,” by Jodi Picoult & Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

7. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Viking)

8. “Hell Bent,” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

9. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

10. “Liberation Day,” by George Saunders (Random House)

Paperback

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

2. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

3. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Picador)

4. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

5. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

6. “Civilizations,” by Laurent Binet (Picador)

7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

8. “The Ministry for the Future,” by Kim Stanley Robinson (Orbit)

9. “Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)

10. “The Magician,” by Colm Toibin (Scribner)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “Spare,” by Prince Harry (Random House)

2. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers,” by Deb Perelman (Knopf)

3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon)

4. “Time Is a Mother,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

5. “Inciting Joy,” by Ross Gay (Algonquin)

6. “Four Thousand Weeks,” by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

7. “Six Walks,” by Ben Shattuck (Tin House)

8. “Ten Steps to Nanette,” by Hannah Gadsby (Ballantine)

9. “American Midnight,” by Adam Hochschild (Mariner)

10. “A Book of Days,” by Patti Smith (Random House)

Paperback

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

2. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

3. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

4. “The Book of Delights,” by Ross Gay (Algonquin)

5. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

6. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

7. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

8. “Genesis,” by Guido Tonelli (Picador)

9. “The Well-Gardened Mind,” by Sue Stuart-Smith (Scribner)

10. “Dopamine Nation,” by Anna Lembke (Dutton)

— Longfellow Books, Portland