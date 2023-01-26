The third storm of the week is delivering a messy mix of snow and rain on Thursday morning.

The trio of storms has taken its toll, with heavy wet snow causing widespread power outages across York County and slippery road conditions that resulted in dozens of crashes and slideoffs.

The first storm blew into the state on Jan. 19, dropping 8 inches of snow in Portland. The second storm arrived Sunday and dropped another 8 inches in Portland by the time it ended Monday.

This storm brought less snow, but rain and freezing rain in coastal areas is causing some issues with minor road flooding where storm drains are clogged with snow.

Snow intensified overnight, with Portland and coastal regions receiving several inches of snow before the switchover to rain. Inland areas are expected to see a foot of snow in some areas, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. Winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected this afternoon.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency warned Mainers that Thursday’s wintry mix could make travel dangerous in some regions.

Advertisement

“Due to the mixed precipitation, we anticipate unsafe driving conditions, and we also urge folks to be cautious while shoveling out from the storm,” MEMA Director Peter Rogers said in a release.

Heavy, wet snow and winds gusting up to 50 mph could cause power outages in Hancock and Washington counties. Temperatures could dip into the single digits Thursday night, causing roads to freeze, according to MEMA.

Gov. Janet Mills directed state offices in Oxford, Franklin, Somerset, Piscataquis, Penobscot, Aroostook, Hancock and Washington counties to close Thursday. State offices in the remaining counties won’t open until 11 a.m.

“As we dig out from the last storm, it’s important to make sure we are prepared for this one,” Mills said in a statement. “If you travel tomorrow, I urge you to be cautious. That means giving yourself extra time, driving slowly, and providing plenty of space to road crews and emergency first responders who are all working to keep us safe. And be sure to check in on your neighbors, family, and friends.”

Central Maine Power was reporting more than 10,000 outages across its service area Thursday morning, including more than 4,400 in Cumberland County.

During Monday’s storm, more than 32,000 customers — nearly all in York County — lost power. Some customers were without power until Wednesday as CMP and tree crews removed downed trees and branches that took down power lines and blocked roads.

Mostly quiet weather is expected Friday into the weekend before a weak system approaches Sunday bringing mostly light snow into Sunday night with rain showers more likely across the far south. Another substantial system is possible midweek, according to the weather service.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: