This winter, embrace the season and discover Maine’s agritourism opportunities for fun for the whole family. Visit farms and meet farmers, learn about agriculture and its importance to local economies, all while having fun this snowy season.

EXPLORE WINTRY TRAILS

Harris Farm in Dayton has nearly 25 miles of trails across open fields and through forests. This 600-acre dairy and vegetable farm offers a variety of trails ranging from relatively flat beginners’ loops to rolling terrain for the more advanced.

Equipment is available to rent. After time on the trails, refuel with a glass of Harris Farm chocolate milk from cows who helped the farm earned the Maine Dairy Farmer of the Year/Greener Pastures Award in 2021.

At Nezinscot Farm in Turner, only a short drive from the town center, enjoy outdoor exploration at the farm’s Maine Outdoor Wellness Center. Grab some goodies from the farm café, or browse the fiber studio for local fiber products that will keep you warm.

RENTALS AVAILABLE

Five Fields Farm, an apple farm in Bridgton near the White Mountains, is home to cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the winter with rentals on-site. The farm’s groomed trail loops around the orchards and connects to Loon Echo Land Trust on Bald Pate Mountain.

Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is another great trail destination with cross-country skis, snowshoes and fat bikes for rent. Enjoy a sledding hill and ice-skating pond and stop at the Market at Pineland Farms for soups, sandwiches, hot beverages, and locally sourced food products to take home.

If your travels take you to the north woods, visit Pineland Farm’s general store in Monson. Nearby trails include the entrance to the 100-Mile Wilderness and the famed Appalachian Trail.

GO FOR A SLEIGH RIDE

High View Farm in Harrison transforms into a winter wonderland. Guests enjoy an old-fashioned sleigh ride experience pulled through snow-covered fields by a team of Belgian draft horses. The stop in the woods for hot chocolate and marshmallows by a roaring fire is a special treat.

Winterberry Farm in Belgrade also takes visitors back to yesteryear. The farm’s Haflinger horses guide guests around the perimeter of the farm in an 1870s sleigh. “Maine’s Ultimate Comfort” sleigh ride includes a two-hour experience with a toasty fire and a pot of soup. Those who want to be hands-on are welcomed to help harness up the team.

MEET FARM FRIENDS

A goat hike at Ten Apple Farm is a two-hour educational and recreational goat experience through the woods on lightly groomed trails, while learning about dairy, fiber, and raising goats. After the hike, sample fresh goat’s milk and cookies.

Or, plan a visit to Cape Newagen Farm to walk one of their alpacas on a beautiful island woodland trail with local farm owners as your guide. Plan for at least seventy-five minutes learning about alpacas while walking, talking and feeding these quiet, curious animals.

