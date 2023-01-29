Williams-Cone Elementary in Topsham celebrated its success in the WinterKids Winter Games with a night of sledding with family and local law enforcement.

Six years ago, WinterKids launched the games to expand health education to schools throughout Maine, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Nine of the 16 schools in the games have competed before, but this is the first time for Williams-Cone.

Week one of the games focused on physical activity, the second on nutrition, the third on family engagement, and the fourth and final week is the winter carnival.

Williams-Cone was tied with nine other schools for second place at the end of week one but surpassed the other eight and claimed second as their own at the end of week two. Points for week three are still being tallied.

The 16 schools are competing for $30,000 in cash prices.

The games began on Jan. 9 and will end on Feb. 3, unless a tiebreaker is necessary.

