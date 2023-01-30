The Mills administration has begun mailing $450 checks to nearly 900,000 taxpayers.

The checks are the centerpiece of the $473 million emergency winter energy relief plan negotiated after the November election by Gov. Janet Mills and legislative leaders from both parties. The Legislature passed the bill earlier this month.

The high costs of home heating fuel and electricity were a top concern for voters and both parties leading up to the election. While negotiated with leaders from both parties, Senate Republicans blocked the bill in December and called for a public hearing. After that hearing was held, three Republicans joined Senate Democrats to enact the bill, which required a two-thirds vote so checks could be sent this winter.

Mills said in a written statement Monday that the bill, which includes tens of millions of dollars in additional funding for low-income heating and emergency housing programs, will immediately help Mainers pay for relatively high energy costs.

“High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for Maine families this winter,” Mills said. “Beginning next week, Maine people will start to receive their $450 relief payment to help ease the burden of increased energy costs. I thank the Legislature for approving this emergency measure and look forward to working with lawmakers to implement policies that will bring down energy costs and improve energy efficiency in the long-term.”

Maine Revenue Services is mailing the first 5,000 checks on Monday and will begin mailing about 200,000 checks a week starting next Monday, according to a news release. People should begin receiving checks later this week, with “the vast majority” of nearly 880,000 checks being delivered by the end of March.

Kirsten Figueroa, commissioner for the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, which oversees Maine Revenue Services, said in a statement that the agency met its goal of sending the checks before the end of January.

“With Maine people facing high energy costs, Gov. Mills directed us to distribute the energy relief payments as quickly as possible, and I am pleased to say we have achieved our goal of beginning to send them before the end of January,” Figueroa said. “We will continue to work hard to see that all the checks are sent out as quickly as possible.”

The announcement prompted Republican leaders to repeat calls for permanent income tax cuts and long-term reductions in energy costs. The checks were paid for with surplus tax revenue, which Republicans argue is the result of tax rates that are too high.

“I’m happy to send back the money that folks paid in,” Stewart said Monday. “Maine is at a disadvantage nationally with such a high income tax rate – if we were not taking this money from paychecks every two weeks we could avoid a discussion about whether or not to send it back. I’m confident that hardworking Mainers can make better decisions with their paychecks than 186 legislators and 4,000 bureaucrats.”

With the state enjoying record revenue surpluses and savings account flush with cash, at least one Senate Democrat has joined Republicans in calling for income tax reductions.

Also, at a press briefing last week, Senate Republicans took aim at an energy policy known as net metering, which provides a financial incentive for those who install solar power but has been criticized for leading to higher electricity rates for everyone.

The checks are being mailed to the same taxpayers who were eligible for the $850 checks last year, so people who qualify do not have to do anything to receive a check.

To receive a check, a person must have filed a 2021 Maine individual income tax return as a full-time resident by Oct. 31, 2022 and not been claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return. And an individual or family’s federal adjusted income must be less than $100,000 for an individual, $150,000 if filing as a head of household and $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

Other components of the emergency bill include $40 million to supplement the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, $21 million for emergency housing and $10 million for emergency heating assistance administered through community action programs across the state.

Mills began negotiating with legislative leaders shortly after winning reelection and before lawmakers were sworn into office. She originally wanted to target payments to lower income levels — singles earning $75,000 and couples earning $150,000 — but increased the income thresholds as a concession to House Republicans.

House Republicans overwhelmingly backed the measure during the first vote on Dec. 7, but Senate Republican unanimously opposed it, after raising objections about the process and components of the bill that removed state funding for other Medicaid programs.

That funding, state officials argued, was only included because of an anticipated drop in federal funding. After federal funding remained intact, the state funding became a surplus, which was used to fund the emergency relief plan, officials said.

After the hearing, Republicans supported the bill without making any changes.

This story will be updated.

