In a new lawsuit, an anonymous woman has accused rocker Brian Warner, better known by the stage name Marilyn Manson, of grooming her and sexually assaulting her multiple times in the 1990s when she was underage.

The woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” submitted the suit in Nassau County Supreme Court on Long Island, with Warner and his former labels Interscope and Nothing Records listed as defendants, according to Rolling Stone. In the suit, the plaintiff accuses Warner of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress and accuses the labels of negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

This Jane Doe says she met Warner after a concert in Dallas in 1995, when she was 16 years old, below the age of consent in Texas. She alleges Warner invited her and a younger girl onto his tour bus, asked them for their ages and school grades, and made a note of their home addresses and phone numbers.

“While on the tour bus, Defendant Warner performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon Plaintiff, who was a virgin at the time, including but not limited to forced copulation and vaginal penetration,” the lawsuit reads. “One of the band members watched Defendant Warner sexually assault Plaintiff. Plaintiff was in pain, scared, upset, humiliated, and confused. After he was done, Defendant Warner laughed at her. … Then Defendant Warner demanded Plaintiff to ‘get the f–k off of my bus’ and threatened Plaintiff that, if she told anyone, he would kill her and her family.”

Afterward, Warner allegedly contacted the plaintiff to ask for explicit photos of her and her friends. Then, he allegedly persuaded the plaintiff, still 16 at the time, to meet him in New Orleans – where the age of consent is 17 – and allegedly groomed her by complimenting her artwork.

“Defendant Warner then became more aggressive and again sexually assaulted Plaintiff, including kissing, biting her breast, oral copulation, and penetration,” the suit reads.

After the Jane Doe turned 18, Warner allegedly continued to “groom, harass, and sexually abuse” her, according to the lawsuit. “While she was still a child, Deant Warner had purposefully and intentionally laid the groundwork necessary to intimidate and control her,” the complaint adds.

Now the alleged victim is seeking damages to be determined at trial, as well as an “order enjoining Defendants from future unlawful business practices including, but not limited to, exposing minors and vulnerable adults to sexual abuse and exploitation.”

More than a dozen women have made accusations against Warner – including his ex-fiancé, actress Evan Rachel Wood. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” Wood wrote on Instagram in February 2021. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

When Rolling Stone covered the many accusations of abuse against Warner in an investigation published in November 2021, an attorney for Warner said the musician “vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone.”

