Independence Association of Brunswick was recently awarded an HCBS-Innovation Grant as part of a Maine Department of Health and Human Services initiative to promote greater opportunities for independence and integration in community life for individuals who receive services funded by the Home and Community Based Services waiver system.

Independence Association celebrates the ability of all Mainers to live as valued, contributing members of the communities. IA provides services for over 300 individuals and families living with significant daily challenges through group homes, community living and employment programs, certified case management programs, and nationally recognized Spindleworks. The HCBS-Innovation Grant is one of the largest grants received by Independence Association, which relies on grant support from foundations and gifts from individuals to continue to improve the lives of the people that they serve.

The grant will pay for the development of a software system equipped with picture symbol-icons and an audible description of the event on a calendar from which individuals will be able to choose. The system will be pre-loaded with real-time activities — that an individual can touch and reserve — that are happening within a 30-mile radius of Brunswick. The system will create a schedule tailored to the desired selections of the individual. Activities representing individual goals or those of particular interest will be highlighted in a manner where staff can remind individuals that the activity is one they have identified as a preferred activity.

Ray Nagel, executive director of Independence Association, said he was thrilled for the opportunity to pilot a system that would provide more community-based activities and choice for the people served by Independence Association. This grant will allow Independence Association to better meet the objectives established by the Home and Community Settings Rules which were adopted by Maine in January 2022.

“We fully embrace this philosophy and the grant will be dedicated to the creation of an interactive and accessible software system whereby people with intellectual disabilities will be able to choose community-based activities online,” Nagel said.

The grant will also support the purchase of interactive, touchscreen monitors for each group home and community living program at Independence Association as well as a community integration manager, allowing greater access for IA clients to participate in community activities.

